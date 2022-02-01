Halle Berry Rocks Black Cutout Ruffled Mini At Movie Premiere

Halle Berry definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a cutout mini-dress at the Los Angeles movie premiere for “Moonfall.”

The 55-year-old actress looked absolutely gorgeous in the black ruffled puffed mini with a plunging neckline and cutouts across the side as she posed on the red carpet Monday in Hollywood, California. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She completed the terrific look with her hair pulled up, jewelry and black and silver high heel slides. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

The “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” star often wows at various events across the globe no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.