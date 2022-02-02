‘Somebody Put Her There’: Police Investigating Death Of Woman Found Shoved In A Container

Louisiana authorities say they are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman whose body was found inside a plastic container in a pickup truck Friday.

Crystal Scott was found Friday shoved in a storage bin in a truck around 5:00 p.m. at a property in Gonzales, which is near Baton Rouge, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

“We have a serious investigation going on about what happened in that situation,” Webre said. “Twenty-four years old, tragic. No one deserves to die like this and the fact is somebody moved her there, somebody put her there.”

Webre said Scott’s body had “no trauma.”

“There was no gunshot wounds, no stab wounds, it does not appear that she was strangled, so there’s still a lot to learn from this investigation.”

Authorities are looking into the possibility that Scott overdosed, according to KALB. (RELATED: Teacher Suspected Of Killing 21-Year-Old After DNA Test Shows New Evidence)

“Maybe somebody gave her those drugs, and somebody moved her there,” Webre said according to the outlet.

Webre said detectives are “not leaving any stone unturned” and have questioned four individuals who live at the property where Scott’s body was found.

“It’s just a matter of finding video evidence, forensic evidence and more people of interest in this case,” he added.

Authorities are now seeking three other persons of interest, Sedrick Credit, Ashley Nicole Simoneaux and Ladarrius Alverez, according to Fox News.