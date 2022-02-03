One Dead After Shooting On Greyhound Bus

One person is dead, and several others were injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California on Wednesday night, according to local authorities.

Five people were shot on a greyhound bus in Oroville, California, on Wednesday night, leaving one dead, according to a Butte County Sheriff’s Office press release. Officials said they have a suspect in custody.

The Oroville Police Department and Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls around 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a shooting inside a bus near a local convenience store, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.

After officials found several people suffering form gunshot wounds and one individual dead, the surviving victims were reportedly transported to a local hospital. (RELATED: Cannibal Who Ate Farmer’s Organs With A Side Of Beans Escapes From Psych Ward)

The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived, but after additional phone calls, police learned the suspect was hiding inside a local Walmart, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was arrested inside the store, surrounded by evidence that connected him to the crime, according to the press release.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.