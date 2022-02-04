Charles Barkley Calls Out NFL: ‘We’re Gonna Have A Black Supreme Court Before’ There’s A Black Head Coach

Retired NBA legend Charles Barkley called out the NFL for its lack of diversity in hiring black head coaches and said there’s a “better chance” of having a black female Supreme Court justice than the league hiring one.

“Never in my WILDEST dreams,” Barkley said during his appearance Thursday on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” show. The comments were noted by Mediaite in a piece published Friday.

“Did you know that we got a better chance of getting a black woman on the Supreme Court than we do having a black NFL head coach right now?” he added. (RELATED: Buccaneers Remove Head Coach Jon Gruden From Ring Of Honor In Stadium)

WATCH:

Charles Barkley “Did you know that we got a better chance of getting a black woman on the Supreme Court than we do of having a black NFL head coach” pic.twitter.com/a7VJYD5ZWs — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 4, 2022

“I never thought I’d say that,” Barkley went on to say, the outlet noted. “We’re gonna have a Black Supreme Court before we have a Black NFL coach. What a great country we live in.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores recently filed a lawsuit against the NFL, New York Giants, Dolphins and Denver Broncos alleging racially discriminatory hiring practices.

The Dolphins have since issued a statement that they “vehemently deny any allegations of racial discrimination.” The Broncos‘ statement called the allegations against the team “blatantly false.” The NFL also said in a statement that said Flores’ claims were “without merit.” “The Giants released a statement regarding interviewing Flores and hiring Brian Daboll for the team’s head coach as well, Axios noted.

There is currently only one black head coach in the league, where there are three open HC positions left of its 32 teams.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced Jan. 27 that he was retiring from the bench, leaving a vacancy to be filled by President Joe Biden. Biden has reiterated his plans to nominate the first black woman to the Supreme Court.