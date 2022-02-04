Editorial

ESPN Star J.A. Adande Claims Americans Shouldn’t Criticize China’s Human Rights Record

J.A. J.A. Adande (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/AroundtheHorn/status/1489724194564751363)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
ESPN star J.A. Adande had some absolutely bonkers thoughts on China’s human rights record.

Right now, the Olympics are going on in the communist country, and lots of people are upset that games are being held in a country with such horrific treatment of people. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Adande thinks Americans shouldn’t speak out against the crimes of the CCP!

“Who are we to criticize China’s human rights record when we have ongoing attacks by the agencies of the states against unarmed citizens and we’ve got assaults on the voting rights of our people of color in various states in this country,” Adande asked in a video tweeted Friday night by the network.

You can watch his full comments below. They’re absolutely insane.

What the hell is wrong with this dude? I’m the most pro-America person you’ll ever meet, and I can also admit that America is not perfect.

No country on this planet is perfect, but America is hands down the closest thing we have to perfection on Earth.

Comparing the systematic oppression and torture of the Uyghurs debates about voting bills in the United States of America is next level insanity.

Even when police officers, most of whom are great people doing a tough job, do something wrong, it’s still not even close to locking up ethnic minorities in concentration camps.

I wish I could say this is shocking, but it’s honestly not. At this point, you just have to assume these morons will say stupid things.

America, while not flawless, is heads and shoulders above the rest of the globe. We’re the greatest country in the history of the world, and a lot of men and women have paid a heavy price to keep it that way.

If Anande wants to find out what differences there are, he should go to Beijing and organize some protests against the CCP. Something tells me he’ll learn real fast how the USA and China differ.

Shame on him for his pathetic and borderline disgusting comments.