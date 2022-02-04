‘Not Really Done Any Research’: Patriotic Olympian Remains Silent On Pelosi’s Warning To Not Protest In China

Olympian Tamyra Mensah-Stock remained silent when asked about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s warning to American athletes competing in China during a Fox News interview Friday.

Mensah-Stock was asked to give her opinion on Pelosi’s warning to American athletes. The Olympic gold medalist responded, “Honestly, I do not have anything to say about that. I have not really done any research.” She added, “I just want to plead the 5th on that.”

While she did not directly comment on Pelosi’s warning, Mensah-Stock did have a message for Americans.

“I just want to say we all have a voice, and we should all be able to speak whatever we want,” she said.



Pelosi issued a warning to American athletes Thursday ahead of the opening night of the Olympics, saying, “I know there is a temptation on the part of some to speak out while they are there.”

“I respect that, but I also worry about what the Chinese government might do,” she added. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Calls On American Athletes To Stay Silent During Olympics in Beijing)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) warned Olympic athletes about protesting against China during the Olympic games.

Beijing Winter Olympics Athletes’ Commission chair Yang Yang stated, “At the medal ceremonies, they cannot make their opinions but in press conferences or interviews, athletes are free to express their opinions.”

“But athletes need to be responsible for what they say,” Yang added.

While Mensah-Stock said she believes people should be able to say what they want, Pelosi warned American athletes, “Do not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless.”

Mensah-Stock gained attention at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after statements she made praising the U.S.

“I love representing the U.S. I freaking love living there,” she said after becoming the first black woman to win a gold medal in wrestling. “I’m so happy I get to represent USA!”