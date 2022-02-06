Pence’s Former Chief of Staff: ‘There Were Significant Concerns’ With The 2020 Election

Marc Short, the Chief of Staff for former Vice President Mike Pence, admitted there were “significant concerns” about the 2020 election Sunday during his appearance on “Meet The Press.”

When discussing Pence’s recent comments about his legal authority to challenge the results of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, host Chuck Todd pressed Short as to why the former Vice President didn’t take it a step further and admit that Donald Trump lost the election. (RELATED: Pence Smacks Down Idea He Could Have ‘Overturned’ 2020 Election)

“I think there were significant concerns about what transpired in Pennsylvania, what transpired in Wisconsin, what transpired in Georgia … when you said you had election officials overruling state officials and saying we’ll keep the ballot open to allow universal access and mail-in balloting,” Short replied.

When asked if he believed Joe Biden was legitimately elected president, Short conceded that while he believes Joe Biden was “duly elected” there were “significant concerns” that still cloud the 2020 election. (RELATED: Poll: Two-Thirds Of Republicans Believe Voter Fraud Helped Biden Win)

“Doesn’t it say a lot a year later that actually the more evidence has shown that no fraud happened? Doesn’t that even reinforce this even more a year later?” Todd asked

Short again reiterated that he believed there are “significant concerns” adding that he was “glad the states are looking to rectify it”

While Short did express concerns over the election process and the right for the results to be challenged, he maintained that the Constitution is “clear” about the process.

“You’re afforded a chance to challenge, you’re afforded the chance to bring legal challenges, but at the point of the Electoral College meeting on December 14, at that point the process is concluded. That’s why the Constitution wanted the states the ability to certify elections and not the federal government. It’s very clear, in fact, in the federalist papers. They warned about the threat of a federal government having that sort of authority.”

When asked at what point did he conclude the allegations about election fraud were baseless, Short replied he was not sure the allegations were baseless. “I’m not confident of that,” he concluded.