Mike Tirico Is Returning Early From The Olympics For Unknown Reasons

Mike Tirico’s Olympic coverage is reportedly being cut short.

According to The Associated Press, the popular NBC sports analyst is returning to the United States after the Monday night broadcast. He was initially slated to be in China through Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NBC officials have held that Tirico’s “schedule was subject to change based on COVID-19 and other factors,” according to the same AP report.

While it’s not crystal clear why the schedule has abruptly changed, it’s worth noting that Tirico discussed China’s genocide of ethnic minorities during his Olympic coverage.

Human rights, China discussion happening now on NBC during #Olympics coverage. Tirico’s range off the charts. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) February 4, 2022

“Everything and everyone attached to these Games is facing questions. The United States government is not here, a diplomatic boycott announced this fall joined by Canada, Great Britain and Australia citing China’s human rights record and the US government’s declaration that the Chinese Communist Party is guilty of committing genocide on the Uyghur Muslim population in Western Xinjiang region,” Tirico said at the start of the Olympics in the communist dictatorship, according to Mediaite.

He also mentioned that China is the “nation where Covid began.”

NBC Olympics/Tirico doing a pretty substantive segment on Chinese gov’t now, including Peng Shuai. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) February 4, 2022

Obviously, it’s not clear why Tirico is returning to America several days early, and I’m sure there could be a very reasonable explanation.

After all, he’s going to be involved with NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVI. However, we’d be foolish to not ask if there’s a connection.

NBC Allegedly Refuses To Air Ad Criticizing The Chinese Dictatorship’s Genocide https://t.co/OwY5MtKF8q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 5, 2022

American corporations are notoriously weak when it comes to dealing with China. They’d rather bend the knee than grow a spine.

Tirico used his platform to discuss China’s horrific human rights record, and he’s now coming home. Read into that as much as you want!

ESPN Star Makes Insane Comments About China’s Human Rights Record https://t.co/oZVTUoC6CO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 7, 2022

Hopefully more and more people use their platforms to shine a light on the issues with the CCP trampling all over human rights. It’s what people want to see.