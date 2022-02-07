Suspected Human Trafficker’s Full On Zombieland-Level Freak Out Caught On Camera

A disturbing video shows a suspected human trafficker’s fit of rage after she was placed into custody in Carrizo Springs, Texas.

In exclusive footage posted on Monday by journalist Ali Bradley on her Twitter account, a suspected human trafficker caught in a Texas town 45 miles north of the border is seen sitting handcuffed in what looks to be a border patrol van.

TX: US Border Patrol tells me this woman was arrested for human smuggling in Carrizo Springs last week. Human smuggling cases have spiked dramatically over the last year across the southern border. pic.twitter.com/KaROvT0k0z — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) February 7, 2022

The video shows the border patrol agents asking the suspect to swing her feet inside the van so they could shut the doors. She sits silently before going bug-eyed and starting to lose control.

The suspected human trafficker was asked multiple times by the border patrol officers to calm down when she wouldn’t stop making loud animal-like noises and to get back into the van to avoid getting hurt.

At one point one agent could be heard saying “we are going to have to tase you; you aren’t going to like that.” The agents didn’t tase her and were seen trying to push her back into the car so her foot didn’t get caught in the door of the van.

The only intelligible words spoken by the woman in custody were in response to the taser comment by the agent and she growled “I don’t understand what you’re telling me,” as she was gripping the door of the van with her arms crossed. (RELATED: Migrants Illegally Crossing US-Mexico Border Thank Biden Administration)

A record number of illegal migrants have been recorded crossing into the U.S. in 2021, with immigration officials recording more than 1.7 million apprehensions from September of 2020 through September of 2021.