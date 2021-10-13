Migrants Illegally Crossing US-Mexico Border Thank Biden Administration

While in the Yuma sector, the Daily Caller encountered migrants from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia, Mexico and Uzbekistan. Migrants cross the Colorado River from Los Algodones, Mexico, through the open border gap and await for border patrol to arrive to start the processing.

“I didn’t even want to try,” a migrant from Colombia tells the Daily Caller in October when asked if he attempted to cross illegally during the Trump administration. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Unaccompanied Minors Apprehended In Record Numbers At The Southern Border)

Migrants in the Yuma sector did not seem worried about deportation and thanked the Biden administration for its immigration policies.

“We thank him very much,” the migrants told the Caller.

Border Patrol agents are seeing a significant increase in illegal crossings in the Yuma sector of Arizona as the state of Texas prepares for 60,000 Haitian migrants expected to reach the southern border sometime in October.

Haitian migrants found a new route to cross illegally into the U.S. through Yuma the sector, an area nicknamed the “The Gap.” Border patrol agents encountered 17,097 migrants in August 2021 compared to just 694 in August 2020, an increase in illegal crossings of over 2,000 percent, according to Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies, an immigration-skeptical think tank.

Constant flow of Haitian migrants crossing illegally into Yuma, Arizona , human smugglers stays back after guiding the migrants to the Colorado River , agents say they expect the situation only to get worse here pic.twitter.com/L7EYOQu4I5 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 8, 2021

The Caller’s Jorge Ventura witnessed Nicaraguan migrants being dropped off by a large white bus on the Mexican side of the border before crossing through the Colorado River. Once they reached the American side, Ventura asked where they took the bus from.

“Mexicali” they said, while showing Ventura the ticket.

Just witnessed a bus on the Mexican side drop off Nicaraguan migrants at the Colorado River and they crossed illegally into Yuma, Arizona. Migrants say they took this bus from Mexicali. Here is a picture of that ticket pic.twitter.com/jq9TRuVhJw — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 8, 2021

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham visited “The Gap” in the Yuma sector Tuesday to assess the situation. He tweeted out several videos from his visit. In one video Graham tweeted, he said “Border Patrol is now the ‘border processing patrol,'” saying migrants walk straight through the gap and look to be apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

