US Skateboarder Among Victims Killed In Iceland Plane Crash

American skateboarder and YouTuber Josh Neuman was one of four in a fatal plane crash Thursday 30 miles outside of Reykjavik, Iceland.

Neuman, 22; sponsorship manager Tim Alings, 27; and Belgian influencer Nicola Bellavia, 32, all died when their sightseeing aircraft crashed into Lake Thingvallavatn, The Associated Press reported.

The three were intending to capture video of Iceland’s picturesque environment for an advertisement for Belgian brand Suspicious Antwerp, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Gets Blame For Closure Of Ancient Canyon In Iceland Because Area ‘Overrun By Visitors’)

The pilot, Haraldur Diego, 49, also died in the crash and was considered one of the regions preeminent aviators, according to the AP.

The plane disappeared from radar on Thursday, and no distress beacons were sent out during the accident, Fox News reported.

The plane was discovered Saturday by Icelandic Search and Rescue teams, following days of searching. The plane was empty at the time prompting them to look below the surface, NPR reported.

Search and Rescue employed sonar technologies and an autonomous submarine in order to dive into the lake to search for the bodies of the four men, according to NPR.

“The remains of 4 people have been found and located at the bottom of the lake at a depth of 37 meters (121 feet) or less,” the Icelandic Police said in a statement released Sunday.

They bodies were unable to be recovered due to weather but plans have been made to recover the remains as soon as the weather allows it, according to the police.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Neuman (@joshneuman)

Neuman’s family posted a lengthy statement to his Instagram where they pledged to create a charity in his name in order to maintain his dream of making a difference.