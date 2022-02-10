Blake Lively’s Deep-V Purple Jacket And Pants Combo Steals Show

Blake Lively’s deep-V purple jacket and pants combo hands down stole the show Thursday night when she and husband Ryan Reynolds stepped out for a show in New York City.

The 34-year-old superstar looked absolutely amazing in the long sleeve jacket and purple satin top with a neckline that went all the way to her waist for opening night of “The Music Man” at the Winter Garden Theatre. The photos were shared by both Getty Images and SplashNews. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose curly hair, purple pants, jewelry and purple high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

To say the actress looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

And judging by the photos, the actress was having a great time.

“The Age of Adeline” star has proved time and time again she has terrific fashion sense as has been noted before.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.