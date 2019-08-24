Celebrate Blake Lively’s Birthday With Her Most Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Blake Lively’s birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the 32-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some incredible ones.

Born in Tarzana, California, "The Shallows" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she was cast as Trixie the tooth fairy in a musical called "Sandman" in 1998 directed by her father, Ernie Lively.

But her big break came when she got cast in a teen drama called "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" in 2005, along with a slew of young stars like Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel and America Ferrera.

Since that time, she's appeared on the big and small screen dozens of times and some of our absolute favorites would definitely include "The Age of Adeline" in 2015 and the hit TV show "Gossip Girl" from 2007-2012.

On top of all that talent, she is married to one of our favorite actors, Ryan Reynolds, and is truly one of the most gorgeous women in the world. But you don't have to take our word for it.

Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest year yet. Happy Birthday, Blake!