Biden Confident His SCOTUS Pick Will Garner Bipartisan Support

President Joe Biden told NBC News during an interview Thursday that he believes his pick for the Supreme Court will garner support from Republicans.

The president, speaking to NBC News’ Lester Holt for his first sit-down interview of 2022, declined to name any of the prospective nominees. He did add some insight into the ongoing process, though, noting he’s done a deep dive on “about four people.”

“I think whomever I pick will get a vote from the Republican side for the following reason: I’m not looking to make an ideological choice here. I’m looking for someone to replace Judge [Stephen] Breyer, with the same kind of capacity Judge Breyer had – with an open mind, who understands the Constitution and interprets it in a way that’s consistent with the mainstream interpretation of the Constitution,” Biden explained.

NBC News’ full interview with Biden will air on Sunday, according to the network.

The president also touted the prospective nominees as experienced and well-qualified to sit on the bench.

“The short list are nominees who are incredibly well qualified and documented. They … were the honor students, they come from the best universities, they have experience, some on the bench, some on the practice law,” Biden said.

Hours after interviewing with Holt, the president returned to the White House to host the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats for a conversation centered around the Supreme Court nomination process.

Biden, while campaigning for president, promised to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court should he have the opportunity. After Justice Breyer announced his retirement plans on Jan. 27, Biden reiterated this promise.

Breyer, 83, sat on the Supreme Court for 28 years. His retirement will take effect at the start of summer recess as long his successor has been decided on and approved. (RELATED: Biden ‘Has Not Dodged’ Court Packing Question, Just ‘Not Going To Answer,’ Says Campaign Co-Chairman)

Biden has said he will announce his SCOTUS pick by the end of February.