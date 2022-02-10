‘Did They Think We’re Stupid?’: Jesse Watters Grills Democrats For Sudden ‘Change Of Heart’ On COVID-19

Fox News host Jesse Watters said the Democrats flipping positions on COVID-19 policy was caused by “their power slipping away” on a Thursday segment of “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

The segment showed footage of Democratic officials, notably New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, saying there is no longer a need for mandates and should be in the process of “freeing people from restrictions.” Watters called out Democratic lawmakers for supporting the end of COVID-19 protocols after they “terrorized” Americans over the past two years.

“Did they think we’re stupid? This is like wanting credit for taking your foot off of somebody’s neck,” Watters said. “Here’s your freedom back, peasant. I only hurt you because I love you. They terrorized us for two years. You couldn’t shop for groceries without hiding your face. You couldn’t eat out, you couldn’t work out. Well, I did. You couldn’t even go out to catch a movie.”

“You couldn’t go to work, you couldn’t even go on vacation,” he continued. “You have to show your papers just to grab a cup of coffee here in New York. You couldn’t have weddings. [Dr. Anthony] Fauci told you you couldn’t celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas with your family. Your children can’t see their classmates smile. People got fired because of mandates. But the Left wants us to forget that.”

The host said pinning the blame on others, then taking credit for improving conditions and advocating for the end of mandates is the “evolution of the Democrats.” He said politics was the driving factor for their “change of heart.” (RELATED: Jesse Watters Says Biden’s Approval Ratings Would Be Lower Without COVID)

“This is the evolution of the Democrats. The party of blame has run out of patsies to pin their failures on,” he said. “They went from ‘it was Trump’s fault to no, it was your fault to you can thank us later for saving your life.’ And why the sudden change of heart? Are Democrats seeing the light or seeing their power slip away?”

The show played an MSNBC segment of host Mika Brzezinski citing polls finding that the American public is ready for the end of mandates. She said the polling is a message for how Democrats “need to position themselves” for the upcoming elections.

“Mika said the quiet part out loud,” Watters said. “This is about politics. That’s why they flipped.”

Blue states including New Jersey, New York and Delaware either dropped or drastically rolled back their masking guidelines this past week citing a change in science and improving conditions. White House press secretary Jen Psaki disapproved of the governors’ new policies Wednesday saying Americans should follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommends wearing a mask indoors at all times.