Taliban Releases Two Detained UN Journalists

Two international journalists detained by the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, while working for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have been released, the agency announced Friday afternoon.

“We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them,” the UNHCR tweeted. “We are grateful to all who expressed concern and offered to help.”

We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them. We are grateful to all who expressed concern and offered help. We remain committed to the people of Afghanistan. — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) February 11, 2022

Andrew North, who previously worked for the BBC, was one of the journalists on assignment for the U.N. that was released Friday by the Taliban, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Afghan journalist and driver working with the two foreign reporters were also freed.

The UNHCR had previously announced the detainment of the two journalists and the Afghan nationals "working with them" Friday morning, saying it was working to "resolve the situation" in "coordination with others."

Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others. We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation. — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) February 11, 2022

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Friday afternoon the western journalists were held because they didn’t have the “correct identification and permits,” according to The New York Times.

“Those foreigners who were said to be related to an international entity were arrested because they did not have the correct identification and permits,” he said, according to the outlet. “They are in good health, and after their identities were verified they were released.”

At least seven other foreigners have been held in the Afghan capital city since December, according to the WSJ. The Taliban took control of the country’s government after the U.S. and other nations withdrew from Afghanistan in mid-August.

The Taliban have detained or arrested at least 50 members of the media since its takeover, according to Reporters Without Borders.