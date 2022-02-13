Sen. Ben Ray Gives Health Update After Stroke

Democratic New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Lujan revealed that he expects to return to Congress “in just a few short weeks” after suffering a stroke.

Lujan thanked people “across New Mexico and around America … for the outpouring of support [he and his] family received” in a video filmed at the University of New Mexico hospital. The senator was hospitalized on Jan. 27 after suffering a stroke in his cerebellum, and was forced to undergo emergency surgery to ease swelling in his brain.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of support from New Mexicans and folks all around the country gives me strength every day. Excited to get back to work. pic.twitter.com/qRH2JjLTpp — Senator Ben Ray Luján (@SenatorLujan) February 13, 2022

“I’m doing well, I’m strong. I’m back on the road to recovery. I’m going to make a full recovery, I’m going to walk out of here, and I’m going to beat this,” he said, explaining that he will continue his treatment at an in-patient facility after his discharge from the hospital.

The senator went on to thank his doctors, Michel Tourbey, Diana Greene-Chandos, and Javed Eliyas, nurses, and aides. Tourbey and Green-Chandos appeared alongside Lujan in the video, where they stressed the importance of quickly seeking medical care in an emergency.

Lujan added that he will return to the Senate to participate in hearings and vote on President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee. Without Lujan, Democrats do not have enough votes to confirm a nominee unless Republicans agree to support her. (RELATED: Ben Ray Lujan’s Stroke Could Imperil The Democrats’ Agenda)

Other partisan votes, such as the confirmation of Federal Communications Commission nominee Gigi Sohn, and a reconciliation package, will have to wait for Lujan to return.

The Senate will likely consider a China competitiveness bill, sanctions against Russia, and a government funding resolution in Lujan’s absence, since those are expected to receive Republican support.