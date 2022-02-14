14-Year-Old Fatally Shoots 11-Year-Old After Loading Gun, Police Say

Police in Morgan City, Louisiana, responded to a call Saturday evening and reported that a 14-year-old boy fatally shot an 11-year-old boy after gaining access to the weapon.

Morgan City Police Department released a statement on Facebook saying that they were summoned to a residence where they found a critically injured 11-year-old male juvenile. “Life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, the juvenile was later pronounced deceased.”

Several juveniles found in the residence reportedly gained access to the weapon. Morgan City Police determined that during the incident, one of the juveniles loaded and discharged the weapon, resulting in the death of the victim. The 14-year-old was eventually arrested, according to the statement, and "charged with Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Illegal Use of a Dangerous Instrumentality. The juvenile was transferred to a juvenile facility pending a hearing before a magistrate."

Morgan City Police said the investigation is ongoing, according to Newsweek.

More than 5,100 children were shot in 2020. An 11-year-old was fatally shot earlier this month in Harris County, Texas. Police are still searching for the suspect and do not yet know the motive for the killing. Another 19-year old was also shot in Harris County in November when meeting with someone interested in buying his PlayStation 5. The suspect, still unidentified, attempted to steal his PlayStation and managed to escape. The victim remains in stable condition.

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams blamed the increase in crime in the country on America’s “fixation with guns” in late January.