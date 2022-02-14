World

Duchess Camilla Self-Isolates After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Royals Attend Christmas Day Church Service

(Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Charlotte Hazard Contributor
Font Size:

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, shortly after her husband Charles, Prince of Wales tested positive last week. 

ASTON SANDFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits the Thames Valley Partnership charity, which works to protect and support victims of crime and to support offenders and their families in the Criminal Justice System, interventions which support those affected by domestic abuse, on February 10, 2022 in Aston Sandford, Buckinghamshire, England. (Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits the Thames Valley Partnership charity Feb. 10, 2022 in Aston Sandford, Buckinghamshire, England. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The duchess’ diagnosis was confirmed Monday, according to NBC News. 

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating,” Clarence House said, NBC reported. “We continue to follow government guidelines.”

Before testing positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 10, Prince Charles met with Queen Elizabeth II. The queen did not show symptoms after the meeting, according to the BBC.

Both Prince Charles and the Duchess are vaccinated, according to The Hill. (RELATED: Here’s The Sweet Way Queen Elizabeth II And Her Family Are Remembering Late Prince Philip On His Birthday)

Prince Charles and his son Prince William, Duke of Cambridge tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020. As of now, there has been no further update on the duchess’ condition. 