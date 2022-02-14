Duchess Camilla Self-Isolates After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, shortly after her husband Charles, Prince of Wales tested positive last week.

The duchess’ diagnosis was confirmed Monday, according to NBC News.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating,” Clarence House said, NBC reported. “We continue to follow government guidelines.”

Before testing positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 10, Prince Charles met with Queen Elizabeth II. The queen did not show symptoms after the meeting, according to the BBC.

Both Prince Charles and the Duchess are vaccinated, according to The Hill.

Prince Charles and his son Prince William, Duke of Cambridge tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020. As of now, there has been no further update on the duchess’ condition.