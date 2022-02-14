Olympian Collapses After Finish Line, Misses Out On Medal

Norwegian Olympian, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold, collapsed seconds after crossing the finish line in the 10km biathlon Sunday, slowing down beforehand and missing the opportunity to medal.

A Eurosport commentator prematurely announced Tandrevold as the bronze medalist, until she struggled badly on the final lap, barely finishing the race in 14th place, according to the New York Post. Her team doctor attributed her collapse to exhaustion, according to the outlet. (RELATED: TV Ratings Tank For The Olympics In Communist China)

Tandrevold shared a post on her Instagram profile, where she said, “dream big, aim for the stars, well I gave it a very honest try and at least I saw stars. . ..”

“She tried everything she did to catch up with [silver medalist Elvira Oeberg] and simply ran out,” national team doctor Lars Kolsrud said in a statement to NRK, according to The Press United. Tandrevold had been on track to medal, according to the NYP.

“I just think I pushed my limits in the altitude and in a tough race, but since I’ve had issues with my heart earlier in my career, we need to be careful and we need to check it out further,” Tandrevold said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. “I’m not allowed to compete more in these Olympics so I will go home to Norway.”