Tim Dillon Details Hilarious Encounter With Los Angeles Police

Tim Dillon was recently pulled over by the cops, and it was every bit as entertaining as you’d expect.

(RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dillon is very open about his previous substance abuse issues, but he’s been sober for a very long time. At one point of the exchange, Dillon claimed to be Gavin Newsom’s assistant, which got some laughs. I don’t want to spoil any of it.

Just fire it up below. No matter who you are, it’s pretty great.

If you don’t find that exchange funny, you just don’t have a sense of humor, and I say that as someone who is a huge supporter of the police.

You know who else has been supportive of the police and needing law and order? Tim Dillon.

Believe it or not, nothing is off-limits when it comes to comedy, and that includes organizations and people you support.

I love cops, but let’s not pretend like there aren’t some hardos out there who take things a bit too far. You’re writing a traffic ticket. You’re not on a SEAL Team flying into Pakistan to shoot Osama Bin Laden.

Trust me, I know the guy who did that and he’s incredibly laid back.

We all support the police, we all need the police to help uphold law and order but this rant from Dillon was still absolutely hysterical.