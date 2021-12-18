Tim Dillon Rips The Media For Ignoring And Distorting The Waukesha Massacre

Tim Dillon unloaded on the coverage of the Waukesha massacre in a recent podcast episode.

In the latest episode of “The Tim Dillon Show,” the star comedian mocked the idea that the SUV allegedly being driven by Darrell Brooks just ran over and killed six people during a Christmas parade without any human role at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WaPo Slammed For Saying Waukesha Massacre Was ‘Caused By A SUV’ https://t.co/BudKzQupyn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 25, 2021

“We had the Waukesha massacre where the SUV that was not being driven – it was a self-driving SUV – killed all those people. No, it was a black guy steeped in anti-white kind of racist language, right…The mainstream narrative is that a car decided to mow over children in Wisconsin,” Dillon said as he mocked the idea the car was responsible and not the person driving it.

He further added, “The guy, from what I know, seemed to be a radical and the ideology that radicalized him was an ideology that was kind of like dehumanizing to white people. Like white people are all out to get you, evil, trying to kill you. Well, if you say that, about any group of people and somebody believes it, they’re going to do horrible things like drive a car through a parade. Now, it’s not popular with the media because the media likes to play footsy every now and then with that ideology as well.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

Dillon is now the second comedian to come out swinging against the media’s insane coverage of the killings in Waukesha.

Previously, Andrew Schulz unloaded on the way the story was being framed and the way the media was treating Kyle Rittenhouse.

People are not tolerating this nonsense and it’s great to see people with platforms speaking up. Also, as Dillon pointed out later in the segment, this shouldn’t be political at all.

It should simply be common sense.

Suspected Waukesha Parade Killer Complains He’s Being ‘Demonized’ And ‘Dehumanized’ https://t.co/WwpwuyKyEG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 2, 2021

Darrell Brooks allegedly ran over dozens of people and killed six of them during a parade. If you try to spin that as anything other than what it is – an act of unspeakable evil – you should seek help.

Add in the fact Brooks was released shortly before he allegedly carried out the attack, and I think anyone with a functioning brain can agree it’s a terrible situation.

Milwaukee DA Admits They Really Screwed Up Letting Waukesha Suspect Out On Bond Just Days Before Christmas Parade Attack https://t.co/yHIVk6qHrR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 22, 2021

Let us know in the comments if you agree with Dillon’s statements about the coverage and framing of the horrific massacre in Waukesha.