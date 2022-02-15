Victoria’s Secret Model Walks Runway In Smallest Jacket And Skirt Combo We’ve Ever Seen

Supermodel Frida Aasen burned up the catwalk when she stepped out Monday in the smallest jacket and skirt combination we have ever seen.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning in the navy blue long-sleeve, cropped jacket and matching mini-skirt that appeared to be held up with the help of four straps. It happened when she appeared Monday during the February 2022 New York Fashion Week. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She completed the look with her hair pulled back into a bun, sunglasses and high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

She also shared a great photo on Instagram of her in the outfit. She captioned her post, “Did u miss me?”

The lingerie model’s social media account is quite the treat, with one example after another of her terrific fashion sense.

The supermodel often wows on the red carpet at various events too. Check out another one of those unforgettable moments here.