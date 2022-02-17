Democratic Rep. Sean Maloney Talks The Good Ol’ Days When He Tripped On ‘Really Pure’ Ecstasy

Democratic New York Rep. Sean Maloney spoke about his time in college during a Thursday morning TV hit, specifically about doing “really pure” MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy.

“I would also go with 1986, worst year for the Red Sox. I was at UVA the MDMA was really pure and we enjoyed R.E.M. and went all kinds of places that only Mike Barnicle might appreciate,” Maloney, the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), said on “Morning Joe” in response to a question about his favorite year and movie.

“I’m just being honest,” he added.

WATCH:

Maloney was then asked about President Joe Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address, answering Biden needs to explain in “clear simple terms” what Democrats will do for Americans, including bringing jobs back to America, fixing led pipes and help for parents who want to be in charge of their children’s education. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New DCCC Chief Technology Officer Called On Followers To ‘Burn Every Cop Precinct To The Ground’ If Police Killed Her)

The DCCC Chairman also was asked how he thinks Democrats will do in the midterm elections, to which he sounded confident on Democrats maintaining control of the House. (RELATED: Democratic Congresswoman Denies ‘Intentionally’ Liking Tweet Comparing Daily Caller Reporter To Nazi Informant)

Maloney also mentioned lifting COVID-19 mandates, saying they are not necessary anymore.

So far there have been 30 current House Democrats who have announced they will not be seeking reelection.