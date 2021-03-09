EXCLUSIVE: New DCCC Chief Technology Officer Called On Followers To ‘Burn Every Cop Precinct To The Ground’ If Police Killed Her

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) new chief technology officer, Erica Joy Baker, has tweeted anti-police rhetoric and even called on police precincts to be burnt to the ground if she were to be killed by an officer.

In past tweets discovered by the Daily Caller, Baker shared her stance on defunding the police, compared police officers to “giant pieces of sh*t” and called for her followers to burn every cop precinct to the ground, shut down the highways and throw tear gas back at the police officers if the cops kill her.

“If the cops kill me, the only way to ‘sully’ my legacy is to *not* be out in the streets. if the cops kill me, burn every cop precinct to the ground. if the cops kill me, shut down the highways and throw the teargas back at em when they try you. gtfo with that ‘sully’ shit,” one of Baker’s tweets from Sept. 24, 2020 reads.

“My favorite take thus far: ‘we have an epidemic in sf: giant pieces of shit walking around killing sf residents. you can try to re-form a piece of shit, but what you’re left with is still a piece of shit,'” Baker said in a tweet from June 11, 2020.

“The first one you linked does not meet the criteria. i am talking specifically about defunding the police,” Baker said in a tweet from June 5, 2020.

Baker’s first day at the DCCC was Monday. DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney made the announcement in a statement.

“These new additions to the DCCC are seasoned operatives who know what it takes to win,” Maloney said. “I am thrilled to welcome these talented operatives on board, and I look forward to our continued work as we assemble the team that will protect Democrats’ House majority in 2022.”

Fox News reported on past tweets earlier Tuesday, also consisting of anti-police messages.

“I hate the police. The institution of policing, with it’s history of criminalizing and weaponizing blackness, is a farce. And I hate it,” Baker said in one tweet on Sept. 20, 2016, Fox News first reported. (RELATED: House Democrats Hire ‘Triggerman’ Who Has Admitted To Shootings, Drug Dealing To Top Campaign Post)

Baker also said: “F— this institution founded on the capture and killing of black bodies, this modern day slave patrol we call the police,” in a tweet on April 19, 2016. (RELATED: New DCCC Hire Who Admitted To Shootings, Drug Dealing Called Capitol Police ‘White Supremacists’ After Jan. 6 Riot)

The Daily Caller asked the DCCC about Baker’s previous tweets to which they did not immediately respond.