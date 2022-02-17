‘Top Gun’ Actor Frank Pesce Dead At 75

Actor Frank Pesce, who appeared in “Top Gun” and “Beverl Hills Cop,” passed away Feb. 6 at the age of 75 as a result of dementia complications, according to Variety.

Pesce’s girlfriend Tammy Scher confirmed the actor’s death to Deadline.

“I met Frank at a very low point in my life,” Scher told Variety. “He always said he saved me and he was right. I’d never met anyone like him. Frank was a force larger than life or any fictional character, always entertaining, intriguing and fascinating. Unafraid to approach anyone and immediately make an acquaintance. Celebrities flocked to be near him as he had an encyclopedia of knowledge about music and movies.”

Pesce also appeared in “Rocky,” “Midnight Run” and “Defiance.” (RELATED: Bob Saget’s Cause Of Death Revealed To Be Head Trauma)

Pesce was close friends with Hollywood stars like Sylvester Stallone, Tony Danza and Robert Forster, Deadline reported.

Frank Pesce, a colorful character actor whose dozens of credits range from Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun and Midnight Run to Miami Vice, Matlock and Kojak, has died. He was 75.https://t.co/VhxmTGOKUK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 16, 2022

Pesce was born in New York City in 1946. He started his film career as a stand-in for Robert DeNiro in “Taxi Driver” and as an extra on the set of “The Godfather II,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Pesce, aided by his friend and fellow actor James Franciscus, wrote the screenplay for the 1991 film “29th Street,” which was based on Pesce’s life, Variety reported.

Pesce is survived by his brother, Vito Pesce, nieces Vanessa and Danielle Pesce, and sister-in-law Catherine Pesce, according to Deadline.