Bob Saget’s Cause Of Death Revealed To Be Head Trauma

Late superstar Bob Saget reportedly did not die from a stroke or heart attack but from brain bleed after hitting his head in a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9. He was 65.

Sources with knowledge about the late “Full House” star’s death said after the actor checked into Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando he reportedly hit his head on something, TMZ reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

It is unclear exactly what that was, but he reportedly had an obvious bruise on the back of his head, the outlet noted. (RELATED: ‘Bob Was My Absolute Everything’: Superstar Comedian’s Wife Breaks Silence After His Death)

Authorities shared the “Fuller House” star didn’t realize the severity of his injury and reportedly crawled under the covers and went to sleep. Sources said he went to bed and never woke up because he reportedly died from a brain bleed.

Shortly after the report surfaced about the cause of death, the late superstar’s family released a statement.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the statement read. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” it concluded.

Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, posted a video on Instagram Wednesday and she talked about the life they had together she will miss.

“One month without this incredible man,” Rizzo wrote. “Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.'”

“And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world,” she added. “We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him.”

“He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest,” Rizzo continued. “Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy. I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this.”

Her post included a touching video highlighting times the couple spent together with family and friends.