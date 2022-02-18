‘It’s A Beautiful Day’: Trucker Stands His Ground As Police Enclose On Him

A trucker said Friday he plans to stand his ground as a group of police officers are seen closing in on him amid a crackdown on the Freedom Convoy protests.

Video footage captured by The Post Millennial’s Beth Baisch shows an unidentified trucker sitting in his rig as several police officers clad in what appears to be riot gear descend toward his truck.

“As the police start to advance, what’re your thoughts?” Baisch asked.

“They have a job, I guess, to do, and I have a job to do, and I’ll just stand my ground. That’s it,” the trucker said.

“So you don’t plan on going anywhere?” Baisch asked.

A Freedom Convoy trucker gives his thoughts as police surround his vehicle. Footage by @PuffinsPictures pic.twitter.com/PspuxiS2xr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 18, 2022

“No, it’s a beautiful day!”

“And what will you do if they try to force you to leave?”

“Well, we’ll see when that happens,” the trucker responded. “They’re not supposed to get in my vehicle because this is my home. I’m good, and I’m fine, and we’ll just have to play it the way it plays. Like a movie, we’re in a movie right now, we’re almost at the end.”

“Would you say you’re optimistic?” Baisch asked. (RELATED: The Crackdown Begins: Canadian Police Send Banks Names Of ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protesters, Accounts Frozen)

“No, we won this before we came. So, it’s just playing out.”

In another video captured by Baisch, a protester exits an outhouse that is surrounded by several officers.

“It’s all good. Feeling better guys.” the protester says as he looks around at the swarm of police before picking up his shovel with a flag attached to it.

Authorities have reportedly begun arresting members and organizers of the protest in Ottawa, following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the protest, was arrested and charged with mischief. Another organizer, Chris Barber, was arrested and is facing charges of mischief and an obstruction charge, according to the BBC. Lich posted an emotional video prior to arrest, calling it “inevitable.”

Video footage captured Thursday shows Lich being arrested. As she was led away in handcuffs she could be heard saying “hold the line!”

Barber’s arrest was also captured on camera, with Barber appearing calm and asking for the video of his arrest to immediately be posted to social media.

Under the Emergencies Act, authorities now have additional tools to strengthen their ability to impose fines or imprisonment on those who do not comply with orders.