Man Arrested 3 Times Within The Same Day

A Los Angeles man was arrested three separate times in a 16-hour span Sunday.

Glendale police initially arrested a man identified as James Langdon, 47, for obstruction after he attempted to jaywalk, but soon after he was released Langdon was arrested again for trespassing. He was once again released and arrested for the final time for burglary, the Glendale Police Department (GPD) stated in a public release. (RELATED: Los Angeles DA Vows To End Cash Bail, Death Penalty As Citywide Shootings, Murders On The Rise)

🚨Male Arrested Three Times in Sixteen Hours – Booked for Burglary and Felony Vandalism🚨 Read the full press release at the link: https://t.co/j4wDkCNGGX#MyGlendale #GlendaleCA #KeepGlendaleSafe #PressRelease pic.twitter.com/4cHS7cqhjH — Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) February 17, 2022

Patrol officers reportedly saw Langdon run across a crosswalk that displayed a solid “Don’t Walk” sign just after 3:00 a.m. The officers attempted to stop Langdon, but he proceededto run from the officers, according to the release.

The officers eventually caught up with Langdon, which resulted in a brief struggle, and arrested him for obstruction. Before Langdon was booked, he asked for medical attention and was taken to a hospital to be treated, the release said.

Langdon was later released from the hospital, according to the release.

A few hours later, an employee of an auto body shop reportedly caught Langdon trying to break into a closed-off area using a screwdriver, and Langdon was arrested for trespassing. However, due to District Attorney George Gascón’s zero-bail policies, Langdon was released again, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Glendale PD officers arrived at an apartment building on Balboa Ave around 7:00 p.m. Sunday in response to a reported burglary. Residents said that when they arrived at their apartment they noticed that the doors were open, items were displaced and they could hear a man shouting in the apartment, according to the release.

“He had actually gone and put their clothes on, was drinking alcohol in their apartment, making a mess, destroying things,” Glendale Police Sgt. Christian Hauptmann said, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Langdon reportedly caused around $6,000 worth of property damage before barricading himself in a bedroom of the apartment. He eventually exited the bedroom and was arrested for burglary and felony vandalism after negotiating with police, the release stated.

“If you’re allowing someone to commit three crimes in a 16-hour span and, you know, basically, terrorize people in Glendale without any public safety concern, and I don’t think George Gascón cares,” LA County Deputy DA Jon Hatami said, according to CBS Los Angeles.

After his third arrest, Langdon was placed in jail on $150,000 bail, according to the release.