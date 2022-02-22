Democratic House Candidate Apologizes After Profanity-Laden Outburst At Teen Sleepover

Democratic Oklahoma House candidate Abby Broyles apologized Tuesday after she reportedly became intoxicated, swore at 12- and 13-year-olds and vomited on a pair of shoes and in a hamper.

Broyles addressed the reports in an interview with KFOR Oklahoma News 4, saying she had an “adverse reaction” to sleeping medication given to her by a friend and said she began to hallucinate. Originally, Broyles reportedly denied ever being at the Valentine’s Day weekend sleepover with middle-school-aged girls.

“She asked me to come over. She asked me to bring some wine. We had wine and sushi and a couple of hours later, we were upstairs in their theater room watching a movie. For years I have struggled with stress and anxiety and insomnia. I took the bar exam on 2 hours of sleep,” Broyles said.

“I mean, this is how far this goes back for me. And she knows that. And she gave me a medication I had never taken before. And I had an adverse reaction. Instead of helping me sleep, I hallucinated. And I don’t remember anything until I woke up or came to, and I was throwing up in a hamper,” she continued.

Broyles said the home belonged to a friend from law school and she invited her to the party.

“I remember starting to hallucinate, and the rest is just blurry. I just remember opening my eyes, and I had gotten sick in this hamper and I didn’t know where I was. It was the most awful experience that I’ve had,” Broyles added.

WATCH:

She allegedly called one girl an “acne f*cker,” called two girls “Hispanic f*ckers” and another girl a “judgy f*cker,” according to the online news outlet NonDoc, which first reported the story. (RELATED: Oklahoma Democratic Candidate Got Drunk At Slumber Party, Cursed At 12-Year Olds, Report Claims)

“It’s so sad, because this is someone who has stood on a soapbox and talked about empowering women, and rather than do that with these girls she chose to belittle and denigrate the next generation of women,” Sarah Matthews, the mother of one of the attendees, said.

Matthews told the Daily Caller on Friday that Broyles had not yet apologized to her or her daughter for what had happened.

Broyles said she is still running for the House seat despite the incident.