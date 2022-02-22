Jane Marczewski, Popular Singer On ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Dies At Age 31

Jane Marczewski, a singer on “America’s Got Talent” who performed under the name Nightbirde, has died at the age of 31 after a four-year battle with cancer.

Marczewski died Feb. 19, her family confirmed in a statement to Today.

“We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss,” the statement continued. “Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her.”

Marczewski shot to fame after her powerful performance in the first round of auditions for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2021. She sang an original song, “It’s Okay,” before disclosing to judges that she was fighting cancer that had spread to her spine, lungs, and liver, reported ETOnline.

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy,” she told judges, including Simon Cowell, who awarded her the “golden buzzer” to advance her to the next round of the competition show. (RELATED: Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dies At Age 23)

Marczewski had to drop out of the competition to focus on her health, saying in a virtual interview that she felt it was “beautiful to see the world welcome that song into their own dark night,” according to CNN.

“Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support,” the statement from her family concluded.