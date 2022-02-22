Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s Upcoming Movie ‘Black Crab’

“Black Crab” looks like it’s going to be an interesting movie.

The plot of the film, according to Netflix’s trailer description, is as follows:

BLACK CRAB is a Swedish action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by war. During a long, harsh winter, six soldiers embark on a covert mission across a frozen archipelago, risking their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war. As they enter hostile enemy territory, they have no idea what dangers lie ahead or who—if anyone—they can trust. But for speed skater turned soldier Caroline Edh, the mission is about something else entirely. Starring Noomi Rapace in a film directed by Adam Berg, BLACK CRAB follows six soldiers on a desperate mission to bring an end to the war which has destroyed their lives.

If the trailer is an accurate indication of things to come, fans are in for a very intense ride. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For those of you who don’t know, Noomi Rapace is a legit actress and she’s absurdly talented. She was in the second season of “Jack Ryan,” on Amazon and was outstanding in it.

She was awesome on screen with John Krasinski.

Now, she’s bringing fans “Black Crab,” which takes place in a post-apocalyptic society, and there’s a massive war going on between her side and an unknown enemy.

Yeah, you really don’t have to say much more to get me interested. I’ll definitely check it out.

Between movies like What Happened To Monday, Close, and The Trip, I don’t think Noomi Rapace gets enough recognition for her genre roles. Black Crab looks like another strong action/thriller showcase for her https://t.co/1AhlzAai87 pic.twitter.com/5Tsll3BoER — ChristianV (@GenreFilmAddict) February 22, 2022

For those of you think it looks great, you can catch “Black Crab” on Netflix starting March 18.