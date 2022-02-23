Police Say Uber Driver Shot Woman In Stomach, Forcing Her To Give Birth Roughly 2 Months Early

An Uber driver shot a pregnant woman three times Saturday night in College Park, Georgia, forcing her to give birth roughly two months early police said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A GoFundMe page started by the victim’s father, Kenneth Anderson, states that the driver shot the unidentified victim twice in the stomach and once in the upper right thigh. The baby was delivered at Grady Memorial Hospital police said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Anderson created the GoFundMe page to raise money for medical expenses for both the mother and the child who is “fighting to survive.” (RELATED: Fundraiser For Family Of Uber Eats Driver Killed In DC Raises More Than $500,000 In Four Days)

An Uber driver shot a pregnant passenger near Atlanta over the weekend, forcing the premature delivery of her child, authorities say. https://t.co/yrTOKK6tP8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 22, 2022

Officers got a call from Central Park Apartments at 2900 Camp Creek Parkway at about 10:30 p.m., College Park Police said, according to the outlet.

Anderson told WSB-TV that his daughter and the driver got into an argument outside the apartment because the driver was in a different car than what was shown in the app.

“The details surrounding the horrific act of violence towards the rider and her newborn are nauseating, and our thoughts are with them as they recover,” an Uber spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

College Park police said they have confirmed the suspect and are trying to take him into custody, the outlet reported.