Fundraiser For Family Of Uber Eats Driver Killed In DC Raises More Than $500,000 In Four Days

The GoFundMe page for the family of 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar, the Uber Eats delivery driver who was killed by two girls trying to steal his car in Washington, D.C., has raised over $500,000 in four days.

A 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were arrested Tuesday and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking after attacking Anwar with a taser and trying to steal his car while he was working.

A viral video circulated showing the two girls attacking Anwar while he hung out of the front driver’s side. While Anwar was still hanging on to the car, the girls tried to speed away before hitting a pole and flipping the car over onto its side.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department, police officers arrived at the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found Anwar suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (RELATED: Teenaged Girls Accused In Botched Carjacking That Led To Death Of 66-Year-Old Man)

MPD announces arrests in a Homicide and Armed Carjacking (Taser) offense that occurred on 3/23/21 in the 1200 block of Van Street, SE. Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with these arrests! Release: https://t.co/h2vCGQJ8y1 pic.twitter.com/Itpfuazpsa — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 24, 2021

The GoFundMe page that was created on behalf of Anwar’s family raised $514,354 as of approximately 3:45 p.m. Sunday, four days after it was created. More than 14,500 people have donated and the fundraiser has been shared more than 4,300 times.

Mohammad Anwar was described as a “hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family.”

“Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one,” the GoFundMe page says. “He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love, and miss him dearly.”

Anwar was the financial provider for his family, and the fundraiser’s organizers said that they would like to provide an Islamic funeral for him and help the family with the loss of income. Their original fundraising goal was $100,000.

“Words can not describe how our family is feeling currently,” the GoFundMe page says. “Devastation, confusion, shock, anger, heartache, and anguish are just a few that come to mind. We will carry him with us always, but it doesn’t take the pain away of losing him so tragically and so unexpectedly soon.”