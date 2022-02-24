REPORT: Art Briles Is Back In College Football After Being Hired As The Offensive Coordinator At Grambling State

Art Biles is reportedly back in college football.

According to Chris Vannini, Briles has been hired as the new offensive coordinator at Grambling State. Briles hasn't coached a game in college football since Baylor fired him after a massive investigation into sexual misconduct within the program.

Grambling State spokesperson confirms to @TheAthletic that Art Briles has joined the staff as offensive coordinator. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 24, 2022

It is worth noting that Briles was cleared in a later investigation and maintained there were things he simply wasn’t aware of.

However, up until now, he’s been viewed as radioactive in the world of college football. No major team would touch him.

Now, he’s landed in the FCS with Grambling State. While it’s hard to know for sure, it’s hard to see Briles ever getting a bigger job than this one.

Art Briles has been hired as Grambling State’s offensive coordinator, a team spokesperson confirms to @247Sports. pic.twitter.com/xGJB5Umpl5 — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) February 24, 2022

This is almost certainly the end of the road for him when it comes to coaching, and you can bet the Tigers are going to take some serious heat for hiring him.

Twitter is not going to be happy at all that he’s back in college football.

This is wildly disappointing. Art Briles should not be working on a college campus. https://t.co/BWk5ABjv0v — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 24, 2022

It should be fascinating to see how it all plays out for the former Baylor coach, but for the time being, he’s back in college football.