‘No To War’: Russian Celebrities Turning On Putin

Russian celebrities turned on Russian President Vladimir Putin after he invaded the sovereign nation of Ukraine, stating emphatically “no to war.”

“Ivan Urgant, Russia’s equivalent of Steven Colbert (who was once on his show): ‘Fear and pain. NO to war,'” Max Seddon, Moscow bureau chief for Financial Times, tweeted Thursday. (RELATED: Joy Behar Laments How War In Europe Has Interrupted Her Travel Plans)

Ivan Urgant, Russia’s equivalent of Steven Colbert (who was once on his show): “Fear and pain. NO to war.” pic.twitter.com/sugymGEziZ — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 24, 2022

“Maxim Galkin, singer and husband of Alla Pugacheva, Russia’s biggest celebrity: ‘I’ve been talking to friends and relatives from Ukraine since early morning! I can’t find the words to say what I feel!'” Seddon tweeted in a second post.”‘How can this be possible! There can be no justification for war! No to war!'”

Maxim Galkin, singer and husband of Alla Pugacheva, Russia’s biggest celebrity: “I’ve been talking to friends and relatives from Ukraine since early morning! I can’t find the words to say what I feel! How can this be possible! There can be no justification for war! No to war!” pic.twitter.com/Qk7qUcNR9i — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 24, 2022

“Pop star Svetlana Loboda: ‘My heart is broken. I’ve been in touch with my loved ones since 5am. How is this possible?'” Seddon’s next post read. “‘Lord, stop all this! I’m just crying.'” (RELATED: Biden Says US Believes Putin Has Decided To Invade Ukraine, Will Target Kyiv)

Pop star Svetlana Loboda: “My heart is broken. I’ve been in touch with my loved ones since 5am. How is this possible? Lord, stop all this! I’m just crying.” pic.twitter.com/ZCqA1hUqa2 — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 24, 2022

Figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva: “I hope this all ends as soon as possible, like a bad dream.” pic.twitter.com/CFbawTbtpB — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 24, 2022

Pop star Valery Meladze: “Today something happened that could and should never have happened. History will judge everything one day. Now I want to beg you to stop military action and sit down to negotiate.” pic.twitter.com/yopQC3DsoH — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 24, 2022

Russian celebrities are truly risking their lives speaking out, unlike the stars who rant at award shows like the Oscars, as Russia has reportedly begun arresting anti-war protestors, according to Business Insider.com.

Ukrainian stars also took to social media to call for Putin’s invasion to end.

“Dancing With The Stars” Ukraine pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy posted a video on Instagram from Kyiv and wrote that “war is never an answer.”

“There’s ALWAYS another way!” Chmerkovskiy shared. “WAR is NEVER an answer #standwithukraine. P.S. I will never be the same. This is stressful and I’m getting old feelings back, like I’ve done this before.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@maksimc)

“This does feel like the way it was when and why we left in the 90s,” he added. “Like my old PTSD I’ve finally fixed is coming back. I literally only just forgot about those ‘always on the edge’ feelings and actually started worrying about things like bbq grills. I’m crying as I’m typing this because all man deserves to worry about ‘bbq grills’ and not fucking war. Hug your loved ones.”

“Baywatch” Ukrainian actress Erika Eleniak calls Russia’s invasion ‘diabolical behavior” and said she prays the “world will rise up.”

“I am stunned,” Eleniak told Fox News in a statement. “I am sad and I am sickened by the attack on Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

“I am very proud of my Ukrainian heritage and what my Great Grandfather, Wasyl Eleniak accomplished to make life better for the Ukrainian people,” she added.

“I have no words for the level of diabolical behavior that is being committed but I am praying that the world will rise up in support of the Ukrainian people and for ALL the people who are affected by this attack,” Eleniak continued.