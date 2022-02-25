Entertainment

Kim Kardashian’s Cropped Leather Top Could Not Be Smaller During Her Trip In Italy

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kim Kardashian definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a cropped leather top that could not be smaller during her trip in Italy.

Kim Kardashian (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

The 41-year-old reality star looked absolutely stunning in a head-to-toe black leather outfit that consisted of a tiny bandeau top with a matching snakeskin leather trench coat when she was spotted Thursday during Milan Fashion Week. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled back, matching black leather pants, black gloves and black high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

Judging by the photos, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star had a great time.

The businesswoman’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of Kardashian’s unforgettable looks throughout the years on the red carpet and more here.