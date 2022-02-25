State Department Warns Americans Not To Visit Ukraine Because Of COVID-19

The State Department issued a travel advisory for Ukraine on Friday, advising Americans not to travel to the country because of both armed conflict and COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that there is a high level of COVID-19 in the country, and the State Department advises that American citizens in Ukraine should get a COVID-19 vaccination to facilitate their travel. The advisory also notes that Russia is currently carrying out an invasion of Ukraine.

Lot of people in Ukraine crowding together inside. Only 35% of Ukrainians have been vaccinated. Less than 2% have been boosted. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 24, 2022

The State Department officially advises against travelling almost anywhere in the world due to the pandemic. Dozens of countries have level four — do not travel — advisories due to COVID-19, in addition to Ukraine. (RELATED: Putin Rips Off American Liberals’ Favorite Talking Point To Justify Ukraine Invasion)

The Biden administration has been calling for Americans to leave the country for months due to the threat of Russian invasion. Embassy staff were moved out of the capital city of Kyiv last week and have split time between Lviv, Ukraine and Poland as the invasion has begun.

The current 7-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths in Ukraine is 240. Ukraine’s defense ministry claims nearly 3,000 Russians have been killed so far in the conflict along with several hundred Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.