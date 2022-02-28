Video Shows Man Attacking Woman By Shoving Human Feces In Her Face On Subway Platform

A man assaulted a woman on a New York subway platform and shoved human feces in her face, according to a tweet and video posted Monday by NYPD Crime Stoppers.

The woman was sitting on a bench on the subway platform at East 241 Street when she was approached by the man, according to the video. The man then appeared to hit the woman in the head with a bag before he walked away. The tweet that accompanied the video said that the bag contained human feces.

WATCH:

WANTED For an Assault: On Monday February 21, 2022 at Approx. 5:15 P.M, on the S/B platform of the East 241 St. Subway station, @nypd47pct an unknown individual struck a 43 year old female with human feces . Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500.00 pic.twitter.com/pmuoWzsvIk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 28, 2022

The man in the video is wanted for assault, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

“WANTED for Assault: On Monday February 21, 2022 at Approx. 5:15 P.M, on the S/B platform of the East 241 St. Subway station, @nypd47pct an unknown individual struck a 43 year old female with human feces,” the Crime Stoppers tweet said. “Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips. Reward up to $3500.00.”

The attack followed a series of incidents on the New York subway. A woman was beaten with a hammer during a robbery in Queens, an elderly man was shoved onto the tracks and hit by the subway in Manhattan and at least six people were stabbed in various subway stations over a single weekend. (RELATED: Robbers Beat Up, Slash At 64-Year-Old Man In Subway Station, Video Shows)

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced his new subway safety plan earlier in February to improve traveling conditions for commuters, according to the New York Post. The plan included using outreach workers and the New York Police Department (NYPD) to “canvass” the subway system and identify both mentally ill and homeless people, get them into treatment, and provide them housing, the Post also reported.