REPORT: World’s Largest Plane Allegedly Destroyed During Invasion Of Ukraine

The world’s largest airplane was allegedly destroyed following a Feb. 24 fight between Russian and Ukrainian forces at Antonov Airport in Gostomel, Ukraine, according to CNN.

The Antonov AN-225, referred to as “Mriya” and translated as “Dream,” was under repairs at the Antonov Airport when Russian forces attacked, according to a statement made by UkrOboronProm, CNN reported. UkrOboronProm is a Ukrainian weapons manufacturer and parent company of Antonov, according to the outlet.

“One of the engines was dismantled for repairs and the plane wasn’t able to take off that day,” said UkrOboronProm, according to CNN.

“Russian occupiers destroyed the flagship of Ukrainian aviation — the legendary An-225, which holds records for transportation of biggest commercial cargo and longest and heaviest in the history of aviation monoloading, lifting capacity,” UkrOboronProm said in their original statement, according to CNN.

The true scope of damage to the aircraft is unable to be assessed due to the Russian forces successfully seizing the airport on Friday, CNN reported.

NASA detected fires at the airport on Sunday, including the hanger the AN-225 was kept in, however it is unclear whether these were actual fires or the aftermath of military attacks, according to CNN.

Mriya – You will always be remembered! We pay tribute to the world’s largest transporter! Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs confirming the news the world’s largest cargo aircraft, the Antonov #AN225, has been destroyed at Hostomel Airport outside Kyiv. Video by @flyrosta pic.twitter.com/y48XMNQCaO — Sam Chui (@SamChuiPhotos) February 27, 2022

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba also alleged the suspected destruction of the Mriya on Twitter, claiming, “Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!”

UkrOboronProm reportedly said in their original statement that the Mriya would cost $3 billion to repair, however it backtracked in the second statement.

“We will definitely finish our new “Mriya”, which has been waiting for this in a safe place for many years,” Yurly Husyev, the General Director of UkrOboronProm, said, according to CNN.