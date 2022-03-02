Tyson Fury Praises The Klitschko Brothers For Defending Ukraine, Vows To Do The Same If The United Kingdom Is Invaded

The Klitschko brothers have the complete support of Tyson Fury when it comes to defending Ukraine.

Wladimir and Vitali, who is the mayor of Kyiv, are both geared up and preparing to fight in brutal fashion against the Russian invaders in order to protect Ukraine and the nation’s capital. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the two former boxing superstars have gained major support from the best heavyweight fighter on the planet.

Fury told talkSPORT the following about the Klitschko brothers and what he’d do if war came to the United Kingdom:

Well, it’s what they should be doing. When it comes to war on UK soil, I’ll be first up. I’ll be first up, I’ll be the easiest target to hit at 6ft 9ins, I’ll be dead first. Frank [Warren] will be shading from the bullets behind me and I’ll just catch them all like a nutcase.

I think I speak for a lot of people when I say I also completely support the Klitschko brothers in their noble and commendable actions.

They’re both incredibly rich thanks to their boxing careers, and both could have left the country and lived in safety.

Instead, they decided to strap up and prepare to kill Russians if they try to take Kyiv by force, which seems like a near certainty at this point.

They didn’t back down. Both boxing legends stepped up to the plate to defend their home and their people. If that’s not awesome, I don’t know what is.

Let’s hope Ukraine continues to put up one hell of a fight against the Russian invaders. The free world is with them in this fight!