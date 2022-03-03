‘Aren’t We Financing The War?’: Fox News Reporter Confronts Jen Psaki On US Oil Policy

Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich grilled White House press secretary Jen Psaki on the state of domestic energy production, leading to a terse exchange between the two at a press briefing on Thursday.

WATCH:



Heinrich asked Psaki if there was anything President Joe Biden’s administration was capable of doing that would get domestic oil providers “back to pre-pandemic levels.”

“Do you think the oil companies don’t have enough money to drill on the places that have been pre-approved?” Psaki responded.

“I’m just asking,” Heinrich replied.

“I would point that question to them and we can talk about it more tomorrow when you learn more,” Psaki said.

Heinrich continued to press Psaki, bringing up the possibility of opening the Keystone XL Pipeline, as well as asking if the Biden administration could attempt more “energy-friendly policies.”

Psaki responded by saying that Keystone “has never been operational,” and that it would “take years for that to have any impact.” Psaki continued, stating that opening Keystone is a “proposed solution” that would have “no impact.”

“During those years it would take to bring down prices as you’re saying,” Heinrich said, “Do you think we should just continued to buy Russian oil?” (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Echoes Republicans’ Calls For Russian Oil Import Ban)

Psaki replied, stating that Heinrich was “familiar with a number of steps we have taken,” including a “historic release from the strategic petroleum reserve.” When Heinrich attempted to interject, Psaki told her to “let me finish.”

Psaki continued, saying the U.S. and Europe should, over time, focus on reducing its “reliance on oil” and invest in “clean energy.”

“As long as we’re buying Russian oil, aren’t we financing the war?” Heinrich asked.

Psaki said that the oil from Russia was “only about 10% of what we’re importing,” and that any move the Biden administration makes is designed to have the maximum impact on Russian President Vladimir Putin and minimum impact on Americans.