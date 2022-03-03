REPORT: Russia Attacks Near Nuclear Power Plant, Fire Erupts At Training Station

President Joe Biden took a late-night call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss reported fighting between military forces outside a nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Thursday.

Ukraine’s state emergency service said Friday that a fire erupted at a training facility outside a nuclear power plant amid heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Reuters reported. Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba had claimed on Twitter that the Zaporizhzhia plant could cause a disaster “10 times larger than Chernobyl,” though other reports have suggested the threat is less severe.

The White House confirmed Biden discussed the situation in his call with Zelenskyy but did not offer details of their conversation. (RELATED: Former Top Trump Official Argues Biden’s Russia Sanctions Are ‘Half Measures,’ Contain Loopholes)

Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone! — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 4, 2022

⚡️⚡️⚡️Surveillance cameras captured moments of the shelling of the #Zaporizhzhia NPP pic.twitter.com/ZNLX4pZeXI — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 4, 2022

Fox News reporter Trey Yingst stated the threat of a Chernobyl-style disaster has been overblown, however.

Two items of note. I’ve seen no evidence to support reports of increased radiation levels. A meltdown does not mean anything with “blow up” 10x the size of Chernobyl, as the Ukrainian Foreign Minister warned. Even a meltdown is not the most likely scenario here. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 4, 2022

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced late Thursday that it was aware of reports of shelling at the plant and is in contact with Ukrainian authorities.

#Ukraine: IAEA is aware of reports of shelling at #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), in contact with Ukrainian authorities about situation. — IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 4, 2022

#Ukraine tells IAEA that fire at site of #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected “essential” equipment, plant personnel taking mitigatory actions. — IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 4, 2022

Ukraine officials later told the IAEA that the fire “has not affected ‘essential’ equipment” and that “plant personnel” were “taking mitigatory actions,” according to a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.