REPORT: Russia Attacks Near Nuclear Power Plant, Fire Erupts At Training Station

A nuclear power plant in Ukraine takes shelling from Russian military forces. (Screenshot/Twitter/Nexta_TV)

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
President Joe Biden took a late-night call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss reported fighting between military forces outside a nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Thursday.

Ukraine’s state emergency service said Friday that a fire erupted at a training facility outside a nuclear power plant amid heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Reuters reported. Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba had claimed on Twitter that the Zaporizhzhia plant could cause a disaster “10 times larger than Chernobyl,” though other reports have suggested the threat is less severe.

The White House confirmed Biden discussed the situation in his call with Zelenskyy but did not offer details of their conversation. (RELATED: Former Top Trump Official Argues Biden’s Russia Sanctions Are ‘Half Measures,’ Contain Loopholes)

Fox News reporter Trey Yingst stated the threat of a Chernobyl-style disaster has been overblown, however.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced late Thursday that it was aware of reports of shelling at the plant and is in contact with Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine officials later told the IAEA that the fire “has not affected ‘essential’ equipment” and that “plant personnel” were “taking mitigatory actions,” according to a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.