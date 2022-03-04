REPORT: Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Expecting Second Child Together

Actress Sophie Turner and popstar Joe Jonas are expecting their second child together, a source said Friday to E! News.

Pregnancy speculation started in February when Turner, 26, was spotted wearing a teal maxi dress over what appeared to be a baby bump when out with her family in Los Angeles, California, E! reported.

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are officially expecting baby number two 💕 Congratulations and we wish them all the best! pic.twitter.com/PE6CeiSAq0 — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) March 2, 2022

Some suggested Turner was cradling a baby bump while wearing a crop top during a second sighting in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day, E! continued. The couple started dating in 2016, and the “Game of Thrones” actress said at the time she was worried Jonas was a catfish or would turn out to be a d**k. The couple announced their engagement in 2017 via social media.

The couple were married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2019. They welcomed their first daughter, Willa Jonas, during the 2020 pandemic, E! reported. The couple later sold their home in Los Angeles, buying an $11 million mansion in Miami that is stocked with six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, wine cellar, atrium, gardens, pool and even a koi pond, allowing plenty of space to raise their growing family, E! reported.

It’s safe to say that Turner won’t be chugging wine like a freaking British legend or smoking weed with her co-stars any time soon, but the rest of us Brits will be having one for her in celebration this weekend. As a fellow Brit, I agree, Joe Jonas did break up Busted. Not sure I’ve completely forgiven that.