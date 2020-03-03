Sophie Turner Thought Joe Jonas Could Be A ‘Catfish’ On First Date

Actress Sophie Turner was skeptical of now husband Joe Jonas before their first date.

Turner claimed she brought her guy friends because she thought he was going to be a “d**k” in an interview with Elle magazine published Tuesday.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d**k,” Turner told the outlet.

“I took all my guy friends with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I was worried he could be a catfish, or… I don’t know what,” she added.

By bringing her friends with her, Turner claimed she felt “safe.”

“I just wanted my guy friends with me,” she said. “I had my rugby boys. I was safe.”

Turner also talked about how she and her friends blamed the Jonas Brothers for the UK band Busted’s break up. (RELATED: Sophie Turner Would Need ‘Big Bucks’ To Do A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff)

“We hated them,” she admitted.

I love when Turner gets super honest about things like this. She’s such a queen.

I could see why she thought she was getting catfished, but then again she is Sophie Turner. I hope Jonas also thought he could be getting catfished. Jonas always gave me the “d**k” vibe too out of the three brothers. I don’t blame her for wanting to feel safe.

They’re married now, and rumor has it expecting a child. Seems everything worked out perfectly there.