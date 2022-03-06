Putin Allegedly Hiding Mistress And Their Children In Switzerland

Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly hiding his mistress, Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Alina Kabaeva, and their four young children in Switzerland.

“While Putin carries out his assault on the Ukraine, attacking innocent citizens and causing a refugee crisis, his family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland – for now, at least,” a source told PageSix.

Kabaeva, 38, and Putin, 69, are believed to share seven-year-old twin daughters, as well as twin sons, the source told the outlet. The female twins were said to have been born in Switzerland in February 2015, and hold Swiss passports, the source continued. The twin boys were allegedly born in 2019 in Moscow, PageSix reported.

Kabaeva is one of the most decorated Russian gymnasts. She disappeared from the public in 2020, The Sun reported.

Putin is notoriously secretive about his personal life, except for when he is walking around half-naked in the Siberian wilderness, The Week reported. “I have a private life in which I do not permit interference. It must be respected,” Putin once said, according to PageSix. “I have always reacted negatively to those who with their snotty noses and erotic fantasies prowl into others’ lives.”

The Russian leader was previously married to a flight attendant, Lyudmile Putina, with whom he had two daughters, now in their 30s, The Week noted. The couple separated after 30 years in 2013, five years after rumors started circulating of his relationship with Kabaeva, wrote The Week.