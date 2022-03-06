Seattle Man Armed With Rifle Rams Car Into Government Building, Shot Dead By Police

Police reportedly shot and killed a suspect accused of ramming a car into a federal building in Seattle and firing a gun Saturday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle Police shoot and kill suspect after he rams Downtown Federal building. https://t.co/I3eOHz9kAb — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 6, 2022



Officers responded to 911 calls reporting gun fire in the Downtown Seattle area where they found the suspect still armed outside the truck he crashed into the building.

Police approached the suspect and eventually opened fire and killed him under circumstances that are being investigated. Emergency responders tried to revive the suspect but he died at the scene, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The Seattle Force Investigative Team–a specialized investigative unit–is currently probing the incident.

A day before this incident, a 15-year-old boy was reportedly shot in downtown Seattle, according to Fox13 Seattle.

Seattle is one of many blue cities facing scrutiny because of rising crime and lawlessness since the major riots and “defund the police” movements began following the death of George Floyd.

In the summer of 2020, armed Black Lives Matter supporters created the infamous “Autonomous Zone,” where businesses were extorted and police were not allowed to enter. (RELATED: No Police, Extortion Of Private Businesses: Inside The Latest On Seattle’s Downtown ‘Autonomous Zone’)

Seattle public safety officials have vowed to crack down on crime and start arresting and prosecuting more criminals, according to Seattle’s CBS affiliate.

A lot more police in downtown Seattle. Big press conference today on plans to improve #publicsafety brought out SPD, city & US attorney, DEA, local prosecutors. Emphasis on plans to arrest & prosecute criminals in hot spots. But w/ “compassion & caring” to break crime cycle. pic.twitter.com/9o3KuV7BFF — Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) March 4, 2022

The Seattle Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.