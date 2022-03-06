US

Seattle Man Armed With Rifle Rams Car Into Government Building, Shot Dead By Police

Police in Downtown Seattle responding to Federal Building Ramming

Youtube/KING 5 News/Screenshot

Samuel Nathan Contributor
Police reportedly shot and killed a suspect accused of ramming a car into a federal building in Seattle and firing a gun Saturday, according to the Seattle Police Department.


Officers responded to 911 calls reporting gun fire in the Downtown Seattle area where they found the suspect still armed outside the truck he crashed into the building.

Police approached the suspect and eventually opened fire and killed him under circumstances that are  being investigated. Emergency responders tried to revive the suspect but he died at the scene, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The Seattle Force Investigative Team–a specialized investigative unit–is currently probing the incident.

A day before this incident, a 15-year-old boy was reportedly shot in downtown Seattle, according to Fox13 Seattle.

Seattle is one of many blue cities facing scrutiny because of rising crime and lawlessness since the major riots and “defund the police” movements began following the death of George Floyd.

In the summer of 2020, armed Black Lives Matter supporters created the infamous “Autonomous Zone,” where businesses were extorted and police were not allowed to enter. (RELATED: No Police, Extortion Of Private Businesses: Inside The Latest On Seattle’s Downtown ‘Autonomous Zone’)

Seattle public safety officials have vowed to crack down on crime and start arresting and prosecuting more criminals, according to Seattle’s CBS affiliate.

The Seattle Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.