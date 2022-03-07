‘They Went There As Cannon Fodder’: Russian Mothers Tear Into Official For Sending Their Sons To Ukraine

Russian mothers tore into a local official over the invasion of Ukraine, accusing the government of using their sons as “cannon fodder.”

Sergey Tsivilev, governor of the Kemerovo region, was shouted down by angry Russian mothers during a meeting held in a gymnasium where riot police units are trained. The video was made public on the internet as early as March 5, according to RFE/RL.

WATCH:

🔴Angry Russian mothers have accused Vladimir Putin of deploying their sons as “cannon fodder” in his invasion of Ukraine Read more here👇https://t.co/G1kd8kcedA pic.twitter.com/Kd4fB6tG1v — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 7, 2022

“We were all deceived, all deceived,” a mother said to Tsivilev, according to the Telegraph.

“No one deceived anyone,” Tsivilev responded. “Those were exercises.”

“But they went there as cannon fodder,” the mother interjected, and asked why “no exercises were conducted with the Belarusians?” The mother continued, asking “Why were our boys sent there? They were not trained.”

“Where is your son by the way?” One mother demanded.

“My son is studying at university,” Tsivilev replied. He stated that Russia is engaging in a “special operation” that he could not comment on. The Russian solders “were used” he began to say.

“Used? So our children were used?” one mother interrupted.

Tsivilev went on to say that no conclusions could be drawn and said “we cannot criticize.” He continued, stating that “it will end very soon,” when a woman interjected, saying “when everyone is killed.” (RELATED: ‘Mum Won’t Believe Me’: Ukrainians Lament Russian Relatives Who Don’t Think Russia Is At War)

The video comes amid accusations that Moscow lied to Russian soldiers before the invasion of Ukraine. Russian prisoner of war Lieutenant Colonel Astakhov Dmitry Mikhailovich stated that he was told Nazis had “seized power” in Ukraine.

Russia released a list of demands Monday that Ukraine must meet in order for the fighting to come to a close. The demands included Ukraine ceasing all military action, amend its constitution to include neutrality to NATO, and formally recognize Donetsk, and Lugansk as independent and recognize Crimea as part of Russia.