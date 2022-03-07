Joy Reid Claims People Are More Compassionate Towards Ukraine Because It’s ‘White And Christian’

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Monday on “The ReidOut” that people are more compassionate towards the atrocities in Ukraine because it is a “white and Christian” nation.

Reid said humanitarian crises around the globe have not received the same level of “solidarity” compared to Ukraine. She pointed to the crisis in Yemen, where a U.S.-backed Saudi based coalition fought Iran-backed rebels, directly leading to hunger, tax on civilians and disease.

“We should also care this much for refugees and those facing occupation and war in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, too. The coverage of Ukraine has displayed a pretty radical disparity of how human Ukrainians look and feel to Western media compared to their browner and blacker counterparts,” Reid said. (RELATED: Race-Obsessed Liberals Somehow Find A Way To Make Russia Invading Ukraine About Race)

Reid then played footage of reporters from BBC, ITV and CBS describing Ukraine as a “civilized” and “European” country.

“Hm, ‘civilized.’ Let’s face it. The world is paying attention because this is happening in Europe. If this was happening anywhere else, would we be seeing the same outpour of support and compassion? We don’t need to ask ourselves if our response would be the same if Russia unleashed their horror on a country that wasn’t white and largely Christian.”

She said Russia has already attacked largely non-white countries, notably Syria. She then said Western media needs to do “soul searching” in whose lives they tend to prioritize.

“This is a teachable moment for us in the media,” Reid continued. “We aren’t afraid to call out our own industry. There is a lot of soul searching that we need to do in Western media about why some wars and lives seem to matter more than others. And why some refugees get the welcome mat, while others get the wall.”

Reid suggested that Republicans are defending Russia because they support a “white nationalist autocracy” eager to rule the U.S. “without elections” during a Feb. 24 segment of the “The ReidOut.”

Over one million Ukrainians fled their country as of Wednesday to escape the destruction and aggression facilitated by Russia. While nearly half have escaped to Poland and other neighboring countries thus far, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. is prepared to accept Ukrainian refugees and is in the process of collaborating with European countries on the “needs and capacity” for the people.