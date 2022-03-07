Police Find Body Of Missing Woman In Septic Tank, Arrest Suspect

Florida police arrested a handyman after the body of a missing woman was found Saturday in a septic tank behind her home.

Martin County Sheriff’s detectives found the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole early Saturday morning at her home in Jensen Beach after she went missing. Authorities “spent hours excavating Cole’s back yard, and located the body submerged in the contents of the tank about four feet underground.” Police arrested 34-year-old Keoki Hilo Demich early Saturday morning and charged him with second degree murder.

Police said Demich “performed handyman duties for Ms. Cole.”

Authorities said they are still waiting on the medical examiner to positively identify Cole’s body and that “detectives have every reason to believe it is that of Ms. Cole.”

Cole was last seen at the Jammin Jensen event Feb. 24 with friends, according to WPBF. Authorities reportedly said the only suspect was Cole.

“He made several statements that we know are false so he was charged with second-degree murder,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said, according to WPBF.

Snyder reportedly said security footage and Ring camera footage showed Demich exited Cole’s car near Demich’s home the same night Cole went missing. Other footage showed Demich near Cole’s vehicle, according to the report.

Snyder said after 40 years on the job that he's "never seen anything like it," according to the report.

Snyder reportedly said that Demich likely murdered Cole prior to putting her in the septic tank.